PAK CC Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Vienna Live

Pakistan CC will go up against Salzburg CC in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Vienna on Monday, August 17. The match will commence at 8:30 PM IST. A total of five teams - Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC - will battle each other in the league. Fans can play the PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 prediction, PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 top picks and PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 team.

PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 team

PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 top picks

Arsalan Arif (Captain) Zeshan Arif (Vice-captain) Shadnan Khan Rizwan Javeed Mubashar Syed

Squads for the PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 team

PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 team: Pakistan CC (PAK-CC) squad

Arsalan Arif, Amar Naeem, Ramish Malik, Zeshan Arif, Saveez Khawaja, Umair Tariq, Sikander Hayat, Shadnan Khan, Naveed Hassan, Bilal Zalmai, Abdullah Akbarjan, Israr Ahmed, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Mohamed Zalmai, Itibarshah Deedar

PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 team: Salzburg CC (SAL) squad

Abrar Bilal, Liaqat Muhammad, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Mirza Ahsan, Rizwan Javeed, Klair Kailash, Abdul Rouf, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Abbas Ahmadzai, Shahbaz Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter

PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Pakistan CC : Arsalan Arif (WK), Zeshan Arif, Shadnan Khan, Sikander Hayat, Jaweed Sadran, Ramish Malik, Mohamed Zalmai, Itibarshah Deedar, Israr Ahmed, Saveez Khawaja, Umair Tariq

: Arsalan Arif (WK), Zeshan Arif, Shadnan Khan, Sikander Hayat, Jaweed Sadran, Ramish Malik, Mohamed Zalmai, Itibarshah Deedar, Israr Ahmed, Saveez Khawaja, Umair Tariq Salzburg CC: Abrar Bilal (WK), Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Gondal Naveed, Zahid Khan, Nadeem Akhter, Saad Cheema, Zeeshan Goraya, Abdul Rouf, Abbas Ahmadzai, Shahbaz Muhammad

PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 prediction

Our PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 prediction is that Pakistan CC will win this match.

Note: The PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 prediction, PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 top picks and PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PAK CC vs SAL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

