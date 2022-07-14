Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has revealed the big difference he has seen between Indian superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Imam, while speaking to SAMAA News of Pakistan, said he feels Rohit Sharma has got a lot of time when he bats, something that he hasn't seen in Virat's batting. Imam heaped praise on Rohit for his impeccable timing and said his wish is to give performances like the Indian skipper.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Pakistan opener gives his opinion

"I believe Virat Kohli does not possess the kind of talent that God has bestowed upon Rohit Sharma. I have watched both of them play, but Rohit Sharma seems to be playing in replay when he is batting. He has plenty of time. I first understood the true meaning of timing in cricket when I watched Rohit Sharma bat because you tend to watch a lot of what the opposition does when you field at point. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have batted in front of me, but Rohit has been gifted a lot of time by God," Imam told SAMAA News.

"Rohit is a kind of player who can change the course of a game within seconds. When he is set in the middle, he can hit shots at will. My wish is to give performances like Rohit," Imam added.

Rohit & Virat in ongoing series against England

Rohit was at his best during the first ODI against England on Tuesday, where he smashed an unbeaten 76 runs off 58 balls to help India finish the chase in just 19 overs. Rohit, who scored at a strike rate of 131, hit seven boundaries and five sixes during his explosive inning. Earlier in the T20I series against England, Rohit scored 66 runs in three matches with a strike rate of 143.

Virat, on the other hand, has not been in the best of forms for the past couple of years. After being dismissed for 1 and 11 runs respectively in the T20I series, Virat was ruled out of the ODI series against England due to a groin injury. Virat's last century had come in 2019 during a Test match against Bangladesh. Since then, the former World No. 1 player has failed to reach the three-digit mark in all formats of the game.

Image: PTI

