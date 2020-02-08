PAK-U19 Vs NZ-U19 Dream11 U19 World Cup Predictions, Full Squads And All Match Details

New Zealand Under-19s will face Pakistan Under-19s in the 3rd place playoff of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Saturday, February 8 at 1:30 PM IST. Jesse Tashkoff will captain New Zealand U19s and Rohail Nazir will lead Pakistan U19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Babar Azam at par according to former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Mohammad

PAK-U19 vs NZ-U19 Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

New Zealand Under-19s:

Jesse Tashkoff (captain), Quinn Sunde (wicketkeeper), Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Kristian Clarke, Joey Field, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, Hayden Dickson, Simon Keene, William ORourke, and Ben Pomare.

Pakistan Under-19s:

Rohail Nazir(wicketkeeper/captain), Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Muhammad Shehzad, Abdul Bangalzai, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

ALSO READ | Indian greats Tendulkar and Singh speak ahead of the Bushfire Cricket Bash

PAK-U19 vs NZ-U19 Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Rohail Nazir, Quinn Sunde

Batsmen: Haider Ali, Rhys Mariu, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Fergus Lellman

All-Rounders: Jesse Tashkoff (captain), Qasim Akram (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Kristian Clarke, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | SA vs ENG: Temba Bavuma calls for fair judgement of South African cricket's transformation

PAK-U19 vs NZ-U19 Form Guide

New Zealand ended up on the second position in the Group A table with one win out of three games. Their last match was against Bangladesh. Bangladesh won that match by six wickets. New Zealand's best batsmen in the game were Nicholas Lidstone and Beckam Wheeler-Greenall. Their best bowlers were Kristian Clarke and David Hancock.

Pakistan ended up on the second position in the Group C table with two wins out of three games. Their last match was against India. The Yashasvi Jaiswal-led side won that game by ten wickets. Pakistan's best batsmen in the game were Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali. Their best bowlers were Fahad Munir and Tahir Hussain.

Pakistan are the favourites to win this match.

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal hailed as hero for playing "extraordinary" cricket against Pakistan