PAK Vs AUS: David Warner Demands Better Wicket In Karachi After Flat Surface At Rawalpindi

Australia batter David Warner reckoned that a sporting pitch should be prepared for the PAK vs AUS 2nd Test, starting on Saturday, March 12, at the National Stadium in Karachi. The first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium saw only 14 wickets fall across five days. Both the teams scored over 400 runs in their first innings.

Thereafter, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq put on 252 runs for the opening wicket in Pakistan’s second innings. The Australian pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc toiled hard and picked up only one wicket. The nature of the pitch drew criticism from the netizens and experts.

Ahead of the PAK vs AUS 2nd Test, the New South Wales-born Warner said that bowlers should get some assistance from the surface in Karachi.

PAK vs AUS: Need a game that’s going to be exciting, says David Warner

“I just want a game where you can actually create 20 chances. It’s something that’s going to be exciting and entertaining for the crowd,” Warner was quoted as saying.

Warner said that the Rawalpindi pitch was such that Australia’s premier spinner Nathan Lyon wasn’t getting any help even from the rough patches. The southpaw said that a pitch should show signs of indifference and variable bounce as a game goes on.

“When he (Lyon) was hitting that rough, it wasn’t doing anything, was just pretty much going straight on slow off the wicket. There wasn’t any variable bounce, which you generally do see on worn wickets,” Warner added.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali was the star of the show for Pakistan in the bowling department after he picked up a six-wicket haul in the first innings. But most of his wickets came through poor shot-making from the Australian batters.

After the game, Aussie Test skipper Cummins also said that the track was prepared in a way that the pacers don’t get any help. Even as he got one wicket, Starc and Hazlewood returned wicketless.

Later, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said that Pakistan couldn’t have dished out a fast and bouncy wicket and play it into the hands of the visitors. However, he also admitted that drawn Tests aren’t good advertisements for Test cricket.

Image: AP