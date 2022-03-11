PAK Vs AUS: Shane Warne's Protege Mitchell Swepson Set For Test Debut At Karachi

The upcoming PAK vs Aus 2nd Test will be a huge moment for leg spinner Mitchell Swepson as he is all set to make his debut in the longest format of the game. The pitch in Karachi is expected to aid spin and skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that Mitchell Swepson will play his first Test match, with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood missing out. Swepson despite being part of the Test setup has never got a chance to feature in Playing XI due to Nathan Lyon being the frontline spinner.

The importance of PAK vs Aus 2nd Test for Mitchell Swepson

The PAK vs AUS 2nd Tets is of great importance for Mitchell Swepson since it will be coming in less than a week after legendary spinner Shane Warne, died suddenly in Thailand. According to the Cricket.com.au report, Shane Warne mentored Swepson at various points through his career, passing on tactical and technical tips, perhaps most notably during the 2017-18 summer when Warne advised him to slow his approach to the crease.

Mitchell Swepson while paying his respect to Shane Warne on social media said, "Never got to properly thank this man for his influence on my cricket career. He has made me push myself day in and day out without ever knowing it. Truly the greatest cricketer I've ever seen play the game."

All you need to know about Swepson Australia's debut

The cricketer from Queensland will be the first frontline leg-spinner to debut in Tests for Australia's men's team since Bryce McGain in 2009. Australia has not fielded a specialist wrist-spinner in a Test since McGain's debut against South Africa 13 years ago. The selection committee tried various spinners after Shane Warne's retirement with the likes of Stuart MacGill, Brad Hogg, Beau Casson and McGain were all tried and discarded.

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins is also pumped up about Mitchell Swepson's Test debut and ahead of the Test match, he said, "He's pumped and to be honest, we're all pumped for 'Swepo. It's been a long time running drinks over the last couple of years, but he's absolutely ready. He's been a huge part of the squad, even though he hasn't been playing. So we're really excited to see him get a chance. The wicket here is a little bit drier and historically a bit friendlier for the spinners."

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. On standby: Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Renshaw

Image: Cricket Australia/ Instagram