PAK Vs BAN 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bangladesh travel to Pakistan to play T20 and ODI series. The first T20 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan. Let us look at the PAK vs BAN Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan.
Date: Friday, January 24, 2020
Time: 2.30 PM IST
This is the first match of the bilateral T20 series between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam, while Mahmudullah will captain Bangladesh. Pakistan are No.1 in ICC T20I rankings, but were defeated in eight of their last nine games, while Bangladesh are placed ninth on the ICC rankings. Bangladesh have agreed to play in Pakistan after much difficulty and persuasion for a split series, starting with T20Is on Friday followed by ODIs and then Tests in April 2020.
Pakistan : Babar Azam (c), Ahsan Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain.
Captain: Babar Azam
Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez
Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen – Babar Azam (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shoaib Malik
All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (Vice-Captain), Soumya Sarkar
Bowlers – Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain
Pakistan start off as the favourites against Bangladesh.