PAK Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 1st Semi-final Preview

Pak I Care will face Badalona Shaheen CC in the 1st semi-final of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, November 20. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our PAK vs BSH match prediction, probable PAK vs BSH playing 11 and PAK vs BSH Dream11 team. PAK vs BSH live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

PAK vs BSH live: PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction and preview

PAK are the stronger team amongst the two after an excellent league stage campaign. They finished top of the league standings and will be looking to continue their fine run and qualify for the final. On the other hand, BSH finished the league stage with a fourth-place finish by accumulating 10 points from 8 matches. Despite PAK being the slight favourites to win the match, BSH will look to spring a surprise against the title favourites.

PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PAK vs BSH Dream11 team

PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction: PAK squad for PAK vs BSH Dream11 team

Bilal Hassan, Farhat Azeem, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Hassan Gondal, M Mohtshim, Mushtaq Zai, Faisal Shah, Aabid Mahboob, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Jafri, Faisal Shehzad, Usman Aziz, Adeel Shafqat, Raja Nafees, Asad Abbas.

PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for PAK vs BSH Dream11 team

Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammed, Nazim Muhammad, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Malik, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Sanwal, Adeel Hassan, Badar Iqbal, Adeel Abbas.

PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Top picks from PAK vs BSH playing 11

Kuldeep Lal

Muhammad Ihsan

Hamza Saleem

Sikandar Ali

PAK vs BSH match prediction: PAK vs BSH Dream11 team

PAK vs BSH live: PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction

As per our PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction, PAK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction, top picks and PAK vs BSH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PAK vs BSH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

