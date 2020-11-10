PAK Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Pak I Care will take on Badalona Shaheen CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 10. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our PAK vs BSH match prediction, PAK vs BSH playing11 and the PAK vs BSH Dream11 team. The PAK vs BSH live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona KCC Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

PAK vs BSH live: PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction and preview

PAK has already made a winning start to their campaign, beating Minhaj CC in the opening match by 9 wickets. They would like to continue their winning momentum when they take on BSH in the upcoming encounter on Tuesday. Atif Muhammad, who was their star player in the previous match, will look to continue his good form with the ball.

On the other hand, BSH lost both their matches on the opening day and will look to bounce back with a win and get their season back on track. In order to win the match, BSH will have to play really well versus the in-form PAK to get the 2 points in offer. Expect a good contest between these two teams as they look to field their players in PAK vs BSH playing 11

Also Read: KCC Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PAK vs BSH Dream11 team

PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction: PAK squad for PAK vs BSH Dream11 team

Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Atif Muhammad, Sheroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Shafat Ali Syed, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Yasin, Faizan Raja, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Jafri, Bilal Hassan, Abid Mahboob, Faisal Shah, Umair Ahmed.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Mumbai Vs Delhi Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Dubai Weather Update

PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for PAK vs BSH Dream11 team

Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Saleem, Adil Hassan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Kuldeep Lal, Nazim Muhammad, H Ali, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Malik, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Sanwal, Adeel Abbas.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Match Date, Venue, Timings And All Team News Ahead Of The Big Match

PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PAK vs BSH playing 11

Kuldeep Lal

Hamza Saleem

Shafat Ali Syed

Muhammad Babar

PAK vs BSH match prediction: PAK vs BSH Dream11 team

PAK vs BSH live: PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction

As per our PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction, PAK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PAK vs BSH Dream11 prediction, top picks and PAK vs BSH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PAK vs BSH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.