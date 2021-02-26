PAK Vs CLI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Pakcelona will face City Lions in Match 71 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The PAK vs CLI match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Friday, February 26, 2021. Here is our PAK vs CLI Dream11 prediction, PAK vs CLI Dream11 team and PAK vs CLI playing 11. The PAK vs CLI live streaming will take place on FanCode.

PAK vs CLI Dream11 prediction: PAK vs CLI match preview

Pakcelona are currently struggling to stay in touching distance of qualifying for the knockout after a poor start to the season. They are currently fifth on the points table after just one win in their last five matches and they will be desperate to beat City Lions in the upcoming match to bring their season back on track.

Meanwhile, City Lions are third on the points table and stand a chance to narrow the points gap between them and the Warriors by winning this match. In their last 5 matches, Lions have 2 wins and 1 loss while two of their other matches finished without a result. City Lions edged past Pakcelona by just seven runs in the previous meeting and will be eyeing nothing less than a win against a struggling Pakcelona outfit.

PAK vs CLI live prediction: Squad details for PAK vs CLI Dream11 team

PAK:Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal (wk),Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Shahzad, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman (c), Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan.

CLI: Raja Sikandar, Abid Hussain, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Aamar Shakoor (c), Kashif Shafi (wk), Irfan Muhammad, Nadeem Razzaq, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan.

PAK vs CLI match prediction: Top picks for PAK vs CLI playing 11

Ishtiaq Nazir

Ali Imran

Raja Sikandar

Amar Shakoor

PAK vs CLI Dream11 live: PAK vs CLI Dream11 team

PAK vs CLI live: PAK vs CLI match prediction

As per our prediction, CLI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PAK vs CLI match prediction and PAK vs CLI playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAK vs CLI Dream11 team and PAK vs CLI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

