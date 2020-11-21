PAK Vs CTL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Barcelona Bash Match Preview

Pak I Care will face Catalunya CC in Match 1 of the ECS Barcelona Bash on Saturday, November 21. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our PAK vs CTL match prediction, probable PAK vs CTL playing 11 and PAK vs CTL Dream11 team. PAK vs CTL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

PAK vs CTL live: PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction and preview

Both these teams faced each other in the final of the ECS Barcelona T10 on Friday evening where PAK .overcame their opponents by 8 wickets in a low scoring encounter. Muhammad Ihsan (57) and Sikandar Ali (2/11) performed well with the bat and ball to lead their side to the title.

ECS Barcelona Bash will be a different ball game as only four teams - Badalona Shaheen CC, Catalunya CC, Catalunya Tigers CC and Pak I Care CC - will contest in 12 T10 matches over three days. This is a must-win match for both teams to find a place in the final after the completion of the league stage.

PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PAK vs CTL Dream11 team

PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction: PAK squad for PAK vs CTL Dream11 team

Bilal Hassan, Farhat Azeem, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Hassan Gondal, Muhammad Babar, Mushtaq Zai, Faisal Shah, Aabid Mahboob, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Faisal Shehzad, Usman Aziz, Adeel Shafqat, Raja Nafees, Asad Abbas

PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for PAK vs CTL Dream11 team

Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Saqib Latif, Ibrar Hussain, Farrukh Sohail, Ali Hasan Raza, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Nisar Ahmed (c), Nawazish Ali, Raja Adell-Iqbal, Shahbaz Shaukat, Prince Dhiman, Ghulam Sabar, Zahid Javed Butt, Zeeshan Riaz, Muhammad Rafique, Abdul Awan, Zeeshan Ahmed, Zeeshan Ashgar, Nadim Hussain, Muhammad Asif

PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Top picks from PAK vs CTL playing 11

Yasir Ali

Muhammad Ihsan

Ibrar Hussain

Sikandar Ali

PAK vs CTL match prediction: PAK vs CTL Dream11 team

PAK vs CTL live: PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction

As per our PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction, PAK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction, top picks and PAK vs CTL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PAK vs CTL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

