PAK Vs CTL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Pak I Care will be taking on Catalunya CC in the 10th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 11. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our PAK vs CTL match prediction, probable PAK vs CTL playing 11 and PAK vs CTL Dream11 team. The PAK vs CTL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

PAK vs CTL live: PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction and preview

This will an exciting battle to watch as both teams are placed at the top two spots on the points table. CTL have already set the pace and are the team to beat. They are currently unbeaten in the tournament and on the basis of the current form will look to continue their unbeaten run. Their last match was a close-fought contest versus Minhaj CC, eventually winning the contest by 4 runs.

On the other hand, PAK took care of Falco CC in their previous match as they crushed their opponent by 10 wickets courtesy a fine bowling performance from Sikandar Ali (3/6) and an unbeaten half-century from Muhammad Ihsan (71). The win was a morale booster for the side as they look to topple CTL in the upcoming match.

PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PAK vs CTL Dream11 team

PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction: PAK squad for PAK vs CTL Dream11 team

Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Babar (c), Syed Shafaat Ali, Shehroz Ahmed, Mohammad Yasin , Asad Abbas, Faizan Raja, Atif Muhammad, Hassan Gondal, Adeel Shafqat, Mushtaq Zai, Faisal Shah, Aabid Mahboob, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Bilal Hassan, Faisal Shehzad, Farhat Azeem, Usman Aziz, M Mohtshim, Raja Nafees

PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for PAK vs CTL Dream11 team

Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, A Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, G Singh, Syed Rizvi, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, N Arif

PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PAK vs CTL playing 11

Muhammad Ihsan

Syed Shafaat Ali

Yasir Ali

Ali Hasan Raza

PAK vs CTL match prediction: PAK vs CTL Dream11 team

PAK vs CTL live: PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction

As per our PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PAK vs CTL Dream11 prediction, top picks and PAK vs CTL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PAK vs CTL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

