PAK Vs HIS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Pakcelona will face Hira Sabadell in the 54th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 22 at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our PAK vs HIS Dream11 prediction, probable PAK vs HIS playing 11 and PAK vs HIS Dream11 team.

Also Read: RCB Team 2021 Coach Accurately Predicts CSK As Biggest Rivals In Glenn Maxwell Bid: WATCH

PAK vs HIS Dream11 prediction: PAK vs HIS match preview

Pakcelona are not having a great start to the campaign just like Hira Sabadell. They are currently second last on the points table with just 2 points. Their only win was versus Barna Royals who they beat by 7 wickets in their previous match. They will be eager to win their second match by beating Hira Sabadell. On the other hand, this is the third match of the day for Hira Sabadell who are still winless in the tournament. They will look to win all three matches to climb up the points table. This match should be a cracking encounter as both teams eye for full points.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi Knocks Off Alex Hales In PSL 2021, England Opener Furiously Responds: WATCH

PAK vs HIS Dream11 prediction: Squad details for PAK vs HIS Dream11 team

PAK: Muhammad Amir Raza, Ramiz Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Atiq- Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, and Shahid Iqbal.

HIS: Bakhtiar Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Takes Dig At 'Experts' For Pitch Complaints, Michael Vaughan Likes Video

PAK vs HIS live: Top picks for PAK vs HIS Dream11 team

Muhammad Amir Raza

Shahzad Khan

Heera Laal

Ishtiaq Nazir

Also Read: Stuart Broad Predicts Motera Will Beat MCG In THIS Major Aspect In International Cricket

PAK vs HIS playing 11: PAK vs HIS Dream11 team

PAK vs HIS live: PAK vs HIS match prediction

As per our prediction, PAK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PAK vs HIS match prediction and PAK vs HIS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAK vs HIS Dream11 team and PAK vs HIS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket website

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.