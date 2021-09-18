PAK Vs NZ: Monty Panesar Feels For Pakistan After Tour Cancelled Due To Security Concerns

Former England spinner Monty Panesar said that he felt sorry for Pakistan cricket after the first ODI between the country and New Zealand was called off on Friday due to 'security concerns.' However, he insisted that security concerns must be taken seriously. After the postponement of the PAK vs NZ ODI series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement, laying the blame on New Zealand for not remaining patient, and walking out of the series.

The Blackcaps decided to end the series prematurely following a security alert from their government. Panesar defended New Zealand's stance and insisted that 'every team has the right to stay at home' if there is any fear.

While speaking to ANI, Monty Panesar said that he feels sorry for Pakistan, as they deserve to play international cricket in their country. "I feel for Pakistan cricket, and they deserve International cricket in their country, but any security fears should be taken seriously. Once the sports bodies feel it's safe they should encourage their national team to tour Pakistan," said the former England spinner.

Panesar added, "Security of any citizen is a priority, and if there are any doubts or fears over security, every team has the right to stay at home." The Blackcaps were going to play their first match on Pakistan soil since 2003. After the series was cancelled, PCB issued a statement, highlighting that they had made foolproof security arrangements.

