PAK Vs RIW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Pakcelona (PAK) will go up against the Ripoll Warriors (RIW) in the 63rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 24 at 12:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our PAK vs RIW Dream11 prediction, probable PAK vs RIW playing 11 and PAK vs RIW Dream11 team.

PAK vs RIW Dream11 prediction: PAK vs RIW Dream11 preview

The Ripoll Warriors are currently at the third spot of the ECS T10 Barcelona standings with five points. Mohsin Ali and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning and losing two each (1 N/R). Pakcelona, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with three points and a win-loss record of 1-3 (1 N/R).

PAK vs RIW live: PAK vs RIW Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM local time, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona, Spain

PAK vs RIW Dream11 prediction: PAK vs RIW Dream11 team, squad list

PAK vs RIW Dream11 prediction: Pakcelona squad

PAK: Raja Shahzad, Muhammad Amir Raza, Ishtiaq Nazir, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Shahid Iqbal, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Tehzeeb Hasan, Khurram Javeed, Nouman Rukhsar, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Wasiq Ali, Muhammad Adeel, Adalat Ali, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Saleem Haider, Ramiz Mehmood

PAK vs RIW Dream11 prediction: Ripoll Warriors squad

Aqtadar Khan, Aamir Shahzad, Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Waqar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Muhammad Nazim, Azhar Iqbal, Jugraj Singh, Ghulam Sabar, Manpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh, Asim Maqbool, Ehsan Ellahi, Jagbeer Singh, Harjinder Singh, Namdar Iqbal

PAK vs RIW Dream11 prediction: PAK vs RIW Dream11 team, top picks

Pakcelona: Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzad Khan, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

Ripoll Warriors: Mohsin Ali, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Nazim

PAK vs RIW Dream11 prediction: PAK vs RIW Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Shahid Iqbal

Batsmen: Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Muhammad Amir Raza, Ishtiaq Nazir

All-Rounders: Shahzad Khan, Prince Dhiman, Azhar Iqbal

Bowlers: Muhammad Nazim, Deepak Rana, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

PAK vs RIW live: PAK vs RIW match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Ripoll Warriors will come out on top in this contest.

PAK vs RIW live streaming: How to watch PAK vs RIW live in India?

The match will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch PAK vs RIW live by logging into the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the PAK vs RIW live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Note: The PAK vs RIW match prediction and PAK vs RIW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAK vs RIW Dream11 team and PAK vs RIW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

