PAK Vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Karachi Test Match Preview

Pakistan and South Africa will battle it out in the first Test of their two-Test matches from Tuesday, January 26 at the National Stadium, Karachi. The PAK vs SA live action will kick off at 10:30 am (IST). Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here is our PAK vs SA Dream11 team and PAK vs SA match prediction.

PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The series between the two cricketing nations is monumental in many ways as South Africa gear up to play their first Test match on Pakistani soil after 14 years. After their dismal performance in New Zealand, Pakistan will be keen to bounce back with a spirited performance in the longer format. Babar Azam is also slated to make his much-awaited return to the Pakistani side, and his presence will give them a major boost.

South Africa, on the other hand, were dominant against Sri Lanka during their two-match Test series earlier this year and will look to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into this tour. Not having played in Pakistani conditions could hamper their chances, and their players will have to adjust quickly to the conditions. Looking at the star-studded line-ups of the two teams, a fierce battle is expected between them.

PAK vs SA live: Full squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.

PAK vs SA match prediction: Top picks for PAK vs SA playing 11

B Azam

S Afridi

F Plessis

Q Kock

PAK vs SA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Q Kock

Batsmen: A Ali, B Azam (VC), D Elgar, F Plessis (C)

All-rounders: F Ashraf, W Mulder

Bowlers: A Nortje, H Rauf, K Rabada, S Afridi

PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction

South Africa will be the favourites going into the PAK vs SA live match.

Note: The PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction and PAK vs SA match prediction is based on our own analysis. The PAK vs SA Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

