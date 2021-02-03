PAK Vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; South Africa Tour Of Pakistan 2021

Pakistan will go up against South Africa in the 2nd Test of the South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021. The PAK vs SA match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST (10:00 PM PST) from the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan on February 4, 2021. Here is our PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction, PAK vs SA Dream11 team and PAK vs SA Dream11 top picks.

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review first Test: https://t.co/cQ3awIrjdq#HarHaalMainCricket #PAKvSA — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) January 29, 2021

PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

There has been a reversal of fortunes for South Africa and Pakistan as they gear up for the 2nd Test of the South Africa vs Pakistan series. Coming into this series, the hosts were reeling from two difficult Test losses to New Zealand, whereas the visitors had just come out triumphant over Sri Lanka at home. Perhaps spurred on by the losses and the fact that they were hosting South Africa in Pakistan after nearly 14 years, Pakistan put on a show that could lead them to a historic series win later this month.

Now 1-0 in the two-Test series, Pakistan are aiming to win their first Test series against the Proteas since 2003. Meanwhile, South Africa are hoping to end an unlucky streak of 8 consecutive Test match losses in Asia. Also on the line is a respectable spot on the World Test Championships table, where Pakistan and South Africa currently occupy the 5th and 6th places respectively. The 7-wicket win in the 1st Test of the series has helped Pakistan take their Test match record against South Africa to 5-26 and the hosts will fight hard to make it a whitewash before they head into the three-match T20I series.

PAK vs SA playing 11 prediction

Pakistan - Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa - Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

PAK vs SA Key Players

Pakistan - Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa - Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada

PAK vs SA Dream11 team

Keeper – Quinton de Kock

Batters – Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Dean Elgar

All-Rounders – Faheem Ashraf (VC)

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj,

PAK vs SA match prediction

According to our PAK vs SA match prediction, Pakistan will win this match.

Note: The PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction and PAK vs SA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAK vs SA Dream11 team and PAK vs SA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

