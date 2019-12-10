PAK Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the first Test as Test cricket returns to Pakistan in more than a decade. The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, December 11 at 10:30 AM IST. Azhar Ali will captain Pakistan and Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

PAK vs SL Squads

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Shinwari, and Yasir Shah.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Lasith Embuldeniya, Oshada Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, and Lahiru Thirimanne.

PAK vs SL Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne (vice-captain), Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Shan Masood

All-Rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Azhar Ali

Bowlers: Lasith Embuldeniya, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Pakistan are currently seventh in the ICC World Test Championship with no wins out of their two games. Their last game was against Australia and they lost that game by an innings and 48 runs. Their best batsmen from that match were Yasir Shah, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, and Asad Shafiq. Their best bowlers from the match were Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi.

Sri Lanka are currently fourth in the ICC World Test Championship with one win out of their two games. Their last game was against New Zealand and they lost that by an innings and 65 runs. Their best batsmen were Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Niroshan Dickwella. Their best bowlers were Dilruwan Perera and Lasith Embuldeniya.

However, Pakistan start as favourites to win the game.

