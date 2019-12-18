PAK Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 2nd Test of the 2-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match will start at 10:30 AM IST and will be played between December 19 and 23.

PAK vs SL Match preview

Sri Lanka cricket team are currently on a tour to Pakistan to play a 2-match Test series. The opening Test was played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium which ended in a rain-affected draw. The ongoing series sees the return of Test cricket to the country after 10 years. The Test series also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

PAK vs SL Squads

PAK Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Fawad Alam

SL Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya

PAK vs SL Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Niroshan Dickwella

All-rounder – Dilruwan Perera

Batsmen – Azhar Ali (Captain), Dimuth Karunaratne (Vice-Captain), Abid Ali, Oshada Fernando, Babar Azam

Bowlers – Vishwa Fernando, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Lahiru Kumara

Pakistan start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

📸Sri Lanka training session at the National Stadium Karachi.

The second #PAKvSL Test starts on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/E0lX0PPqww — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 17, 2019

