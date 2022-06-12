PAK Vs WI 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & More

Pakistan are all set to lock horns against West Indies in the third ODI on Sunday. The match will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST. Pakistan have already gained an unassailable lead in the three-match series courtesy of their wins in the first two games. West Indies will look to save face in the third and final ODI on Sunday by trying to win the match.

Pakistan vs West Indies: H2H record

Pakistan and the West Indies have met in 136 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). In terms of head-to-head contests, the West Indies have the upper hand against Pakistan, having won 71 of the 136 meetings. Pakistan, on the other hand, have only won 61 ODIs against the West Indies. When it comes to the last five ODIs they've played against each other, Pakistan is far ahead of the West Indies. Pakistan have won four of their last five One-Day Internationals against the West Indies.

Pakistan vs West Indies: Pitch report

The third One-Day International (ODI) between Pakistan and the West Indies is set to take place at Multan Cricket Stadium. The stadium surface is expected to help both departments, with spinners getting support in the middle overs and pacers getting assistance throughout the game, particularly during powerplays. Batters are also anticipated to get help from the Multan pitch and a high-scoring thriller is expected.

Pakistan vs West Indies: Predicted XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip.

Pakistan vs West Indies: Full squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Image: PCB/Twitter