PAK Vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 1st ODI Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & More

Pakistan cricket team will face West Indies in the first match of the three One Day Internationals to be held in Multan on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium. West Indies are touring Pakistan for the limited-overs series under the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran, who replaced the retired Kieron Pollard as skipper. Before the 1st PAK vs WI ODI, let's have a look at some important details regarding the pitch, team news, Dream11 Predictions and head to head record.

Pakistan vs West Indies: H2H record

There have been 134 ODI matches between Pakistan and West Indies so far. Out of the 134 matches, West Indies have managed to come out on top on 71 times while Pakistan has won 60 with 3 gamed ending in a tie.

Pakistan vs West Indies: Dream11 Team suggestions

Captain – Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain – Shai Hope, Babar Azam

Batsmen – Rovman Powell, Imam ul-Haq

All-rounders – Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs West Indies: Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI pitch report

Traditionally the pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium has seen an even contest between bat and ball with almost 210 being an average first innings score. Expect good pace and bounce from the pitch but assist for spinners as game goes on.

Pakistan vs West Indies: Full squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr

Image: AP