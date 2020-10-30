PAK Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st ODI Preview

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will battle it out in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium this week. The match between the teams will be played on Friday, October 30 at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team and probable PAK vs ZIM playing 11.

PAK vs ZIM live: PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction and preview

Cricket fans in Pakistan will be delighted as international cricket returns to the country this week. The National T20 Cup in Pakistan marked the resurgence of competitive cricket after the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament received an overwhelming response and has got fans even more thrilled with the prospect of international cricket returning to the land of Pakistan with the Zimbabwe series. Rawalpindi gears up to host its first international fixture since 2006.

Both Pakistan and Zimbabwe will look to make a strong statement and start the series with a comprehensive victory. The teams start their ICC Men's ODI World Cup Super League campaign with this encounter. While the home team, Pakistan, are the favourites to win the contest, it will be too early to rule out the resilient Zimbabwe side.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team, squad list

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team: PAK squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team: ZIM squad

Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

PAK vs ZIM match prediction: PAK vs ZIM top picks

B. Azam

I. Haq

M. Hafeez

B. Taylor

C. Ervine

PAK vs ZIM match prediction: PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: B. Taylor

Batsmen: B. Azam (captain), C. Ervine, I. Haq

All-rounders: M. Hafeez (vice-captain), S. Khan, S. Raza, W. Madhevere

Bowlers: M. Hasnain, S. Afridi, T. Chatara

PAK vs ZIM live: PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction

As per our PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, PAK will be favourites to win the match

Please note that the above PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team and PAK vs ZIM match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

