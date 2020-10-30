PAK Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st ODI Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Pakistan and Zimbabwe will battle it out in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium this week. The match between the teams will be played on Friday, October 30 at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team and probable PAK vs ZIM playing 11.
🇵🇰 captain Babar Azam and 🇿🇼captain Chamu Chibhabha preview the #PAKvZIM ODI series, which begins the two teams’ ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League campaign.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 29, 2020
27th episode of PCB Podcast out now
🎧 https://t.co/O6IYKkXayj
🎥 https://t.co/7JCsIi2pfF#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/DfhqQYzDAL
Cricket fans in Pakistan will be delighted as international cricket returns to the country this week. The National T20 Cup in Pakistan marked the resurgence of competitive cricket after the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament received an overwhelming response and has got fans even more thrilled with the prospect of international cricket returning to the land of Pakistan with the Zimbabwe series. Rawalpindi gears up to host its first international fixture since 2006.
Catch the action of ITEL Mobile Presents Brighto Paints Cup #PAKvZIM ODI Series on YouTube.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 30, 2020
Streaming at: https://t.co/iow83KbTw1 pic.twitter.com/yu82Poxc17
Both Pakistan and Zimbabwe will look to make a strong statement and start the series with a comprehensive victory. The teams start their ICC Men's ODI World Cup Super League campaign with this encounter. While the home team, Pakistan, are the favourites to win the contest, it will be too early to rule out the resilient Zimbabwe side.
ALSO READ | David Warner Leads 'Indian-style' Cake Smashing During 34th Birthday Celebrations: Watch
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Instagram Admin Gives Epic, Witty Reply To Fan Trolling MS Dhoni
Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams
ALSO READ | Shakib Al Hasan's 1-year Ban Ends On Oct 29, Bangladesh T20I Captain Reacts To Development
Wicket-keepers: B. Taylor
Batsmen: B. Azam (captain), C. Ervine, I. Haq
All-rounders: M. Hafeez (vice-captain), S. Khan, S. Raza, W. Madhevere
Bowlers: M. Hasnain, S. Afridi, T. Chatara
As per our PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, PAK will be favourites to win the match
ALSO READ | 'COVID has Made Me Tough': Ruturaj Gaikwad After Scoring Back-to-back Half-centuries
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs KCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
19 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab vs Rajasthan live stream, pitch report, Abu Dhabi weather forecast
48 mins ago
Andhra T20 League WAR XI vs CPN XI live streaming in India, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Instagram admin gives epic, witty reply to fan trolling MS Dhoni
1 hour ago
Shane Warne's son takes dig at champion bowler, claims mother much tougher than him?
1 hour ago
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points