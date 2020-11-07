PAK Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st T20I Preview And All Details

Pakistan are all set to take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, November 7 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PAK vs ZIM live action will kick off at 3:30 PM (IST). Both sides consist of some promising names which is why we have an exciting contest on the cards.

PAK vs ZIM match prediction and preview

The two teams recently competed in a three-match ODI series where it was the hosts who triumphed 2-1 after winning the first two matches. However, Zimbabwe will be running high on confidence after beating Pakistan in a nail-biting third ODI where the result was decided through a Super Over. Zimbabwe have played some good cricket throughout the ODI series.

Their middle-orders, as well as, bowling has looked solid. Their top-order is yet to fire and they have a great opportunity to get back amongst the runs in Saturday's fixture.

On the other hand, Pakistan have been at the top of their game in the ODI series. All their players are in brilliant form and they are certainly the favourites going into the series. They will look to correct their errors from the last game and kick-off the T20I series on a winning note. Let's take a look at the PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction and PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team.

PAK vs ZIM playing 11: Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafiq, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Rohail Nazir, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Musa, Faheem Ashraf

PAK vs ZIM playing 11: Zimbabwe squad

Chamu Chibhabha (Captain), Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Faraz Akram, Brian Chari, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Elton Chigumbura, Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Brendan Taylor

Batsmen: Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez (Vice-captain), Shadab Khan, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Blessing Muzarabani

PAK vs ZIM top picks

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor, Blessing Muzarabani

PAK vs ZIM Match prediction

The Men in Green are favourites to win the PAK vs ZIM live match on Saturday.

Note: The PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The PAK vs ZIM Playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

