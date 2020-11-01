PAK Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd ODI Preview

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will battle each other in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, November 1. The match between these teams will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our PAK vs ZIM match prediction, probable PAK vs ZIM playing 11 and PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team.

Also Read: Wahab, Afridi Help Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe By 26 Runs

PAK vs ZIM live: PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction and preview

Coming into the match, Pakistan will be full of confidence after beating Zimbabwe in the opening match of the series on Friday. Pakistan, playing their first ODI since October last year, emerged winners by 26 runs. Skipper Babar Azam who had a poor outing with the bat will be looking to score runs at the second time of asking in this series.

Haris Sohail and opener Imam ul Haq made half-centuries in the 1st ODI and will look to continue their great run with the bat in the 2nd ODI as well. Among the bowlers, Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Afridi shared 9 wickets between themselves in the previous match and the skipper Azam will be hoping for these two pacers come good once again.

For Zimbabwe, it was a case of so close yet so far as they provided a fightback thanks to some brilliant batting from veteran Brendon Taylor and Wesley Madhevere. Both these batsmen put on a century stand, however, they could not take their team past the finish line. This is a must-win match for Zimbabwe as look to keep the series alive.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Pitch Report And Dubai Weather Forecast

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: PAK squad for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens Hail Chris Gayle For His Vicious Onslaught Against Rajasthan

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: ZIM squad for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team

Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

Also Read: Dream11 IPL Points Table Update: Rajasthan Jump To 6th, Hyderabad Aim For 4th Spot

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team

Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam

Brendon Taylor

Shaheen Afridi

Wesley Madhevere

PAK vs ZIM match prediction: PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team

PAK vs ZIM live: PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction

As per our PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, PAK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, top picks and PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PAK vs ZIM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.