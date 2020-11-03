PAK Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview For 3rd ODI

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Pakistan and Zimbabwe will battle each other in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, November 3. The match between these teams will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our PAK vs ZIM match prediction, probable PAK vs ZIM playing 11 and PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team.
Having already pocketed the series, the Pakistan team could look to test their bench strength in the upcoming clash on Tuesday. In the 2nd ODI which was played on Sunday, the hosts beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets to take a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Bowling first, Pakistan bowled out Zimbabwe for 208 runs thanks to a splendid effort from spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, who finished with figures of 5/40 from 10 overs.
Iftikhar Ahmed's five wickets guide Pakistan to comprehensive six-wicket win— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 1, 2020
More: https://t.co/KGwr1eKxcK#PAKvZIM | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/xzEdlFzQfR
For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams was the top scorer for the side with 75 runs. In reply, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq led the run chase for the side, scoring 49 runs at the top. Skipper Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 77 and also helped his team cross the finish line. Zimbabwe will be playing for pride and so they would be hoping to put up a better performance. However, Pakistan would not take Zimbabwe lightly, considering that the series is a part of the new ODI Super League, which counts for qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.
Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan
Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams
Iftikhar Ahmed
Babar Azam
Sean Williams
Brendan Taylor
As per our PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, PAK will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, top picks and PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PAK vs ZIM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
