Pakistan-Australia Series Shifted From Lahore To Rawalpindi Amid Political Chaos

At the behest of the Imran Khan-led government, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, March 18, decided to move the PAK vs AUS white ball series from Rawalpindi to Lahore. The development comes in the wake of a political turmoil transpiring in the county after Pakistan's main opposition factions have filed for a no-confidence motion against incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Confirming the development, Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, stated that the three ODIs and one T20 game would be played in Lahore instead of Rawalpindi. "Due to political activities and scenarios, we have decided it would be better to have the matches in Lahore as there will be a lot of movement and activities in Islamabad and Pindi during the time frame the matches are scheduled," he said.

The shift in venues gains significance given the political tensions observed in the country as Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and primary opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are learnt to be bringing in massive crowds in support of their causes towards Islamabad and Rawalpindi. It is pertinent to mention here that considering several roadshows being planned by all parties, it has now been decided that the games are to be shifted in view of the safety of the players.

According to the original schedule, Pakistan and Australie were due to play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) on March 29, 31 and April 2 respectively and a Twenty20 International (T20I) on April 5, all of them in Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan-led PTI's survival depends on allies; Oppn eyeing its chances

As PTI claims only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies like MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats. While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P

Image: Twitter/SHKHrasheed/ AP