Azhar Ali Posts Adorable Video Of Meeting Family After 2 Months, Picks Up Son: Watch

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali finally returned to Pakistan after two months, following the culmination of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. The Pakistan cricket team had been in England since the end of June, as they followed strict safety precautions and isolation to preserve the bio-bubble. While the series started in August, the cricketers had reached much before that to enter the bio-secure bubble, during which they were confined to their hotel rooms. However, having returned to Pakistan, the Test captain shared a heart-warming video of being reunited with his family once again.

Azhar Ali son features in cricketer’s latest video

In an adorable video shared by Azhar Ali on his social media, the cricketer expressed his delight at seeing his family after two months. In the video, Azhar Ali’s son Ibtisam Azhar is seen waiting for his father at the airport. Soon after, the cricketer is seen walking towards his family, as the young boy looks at his father. After Azhar Ali takes off his mask and calls his son, the young boy slowly walks up towards his father, following which Azhar Ali picks up Ibtisam.

Fans react to Azhar Ali video

Azhor ali mere dil ka captian — Ehtisham sohail khan (@giantofthegame) September 3, 2020

What a brilliant video, what life is really all about. Thank you for bringing your team over and entertaining us all in such difficult and uncertain circumstances, I know every cricket fan around the world appreciates it - and well batted in the last test too, top knock! 👊👏🤝🏏 — Joseph stack (@joeyy_stack1727) September 2, 2020

Sharing the video, Azhar Ali said that during the England tour, he had missed his family a lot and it was nice to be back with them after a gap of two months. Several fans reacted to the emotional father-son video, as they agreed that meeting one’s family after a long time is an emotional moment. Many fans also discussed the sacrifices professional cricketers have to make while they play the sport, as they praised Azhar Ali. Several England cricket fans also tweeted their reactions, as they thanked Azhar Ali and the Pakistan team for touring England during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another cricketer who shared the joy of returning to Pakistan and meeting his family after a long spell away was Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz. The fast bowler posted a video of meeting his young kids after returning from England. The fast bowler wrote that it was great to be back home with his family after two months, admitting that family gives one the best joy like no other.

How much is Azhar Ali net worth?

While the Pakistan Test captain started the series in poor form, he managed to find his groove later on. Azhar Ali scored a magnificent century in the third Test. According to Trends Celebs Now, Azhar Ali’s net worth is approximately $15 million as per CloudNetWorth.

Disclaimer: The above Azhar Ali net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: Azhar Ali Twitter handle