Pakistan-born USA Cricketer Handed Two-match Ban For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct | READ

Ali Khan, a fast bowler for the United States Cricket Team, has been suspended for two games after receiving a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. This was due to him receiving one demerit point, bringing his total to four within a 24-month period, which automatically triggered the suspension. Khan committed the breach during USA's World Cup Qualifier Play-off match against Jersey on Tuesday.

He was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which prohibits "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Khan was fined 15% of his match fee. Prior to this incident, he had received three demerit points for two separate incidents during a T20I game against Bermuda in November 2021 during the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier Americas Final in Antigua.

Khan's teammates also punished

Khan's teammate, Jasdeep Singh, and Jersey's Elliot Miles were also penalized for a Level 1 breach. Singh received two demerit points and had 30% of his match fee taken away in accordance with Article 2.12 of the Code, which addresses "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

The incidents occurred after the ninth and tenth wickets fell, both of which were taken by Khan, during Jersey's chase. Although Khan ended with impressive figures of 7 for 32, the best ever by an Associate pace bowler in men's ODIs, tensions between the two sides were high throughout the match and finally boiled over as multiple players from both teams engaged in a series of confrontations.

Singh's incident occurred after Jersey's Julius Sumerauer was bowled by Khan in the 46th over, putting the USA on the verge of victory. Verbals continued as Miles arrived at the crease as the last man for Jersey. After Khan bowled Miles in the 48th over, securing a 25-run victory for the USA, he stopped a few feet away from Miles and gestured a sendoff.

Miles was fined 15% of his match fee and had one demerit point docked for using an audible obscenity. All three players acknowledged their wrongdoing and accepted the sanctions. As a result, no formal hearings were required, a report on ICC's official website stated.

