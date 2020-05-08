Pakistan Captain Azhar Ali's Bat Bought By Pune-based Museum For COVID-19 Relief Funds

A Pune-based museum has bought a bat auctioned by Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali to raise funds for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Azhar Ali had put two of his precious belongings up for auction. The first was his bat with which he had used during his Test triple ton against West Indies. The other was the national jersey that he had worn during the 2017 Champions Trophy final win over India.

Both the items were autographed by the Pakistan skipper. Azhar Ali had announced on Twitter that he had kept a base price of one million each for the bat and jersey. Both the items were sold for a combined amount of ₹2.1 million. Azhar Ali confirmed that Blades of Glory Cricket Museum based in Pune bought the bat by making the winning bid of ₹1 million for the bat.

Pune is said to be one of the worst affected cities in India when it comes to the spread of coronavirus, as the city has completedly been sealed for containment by the Maharashtra government. According to multiple reports on Friday, Pune could continue to be under lockdown for the entirety of May.

Azhar Ali also said that the auction of the national jersey had also created quite a buzz before a Pakistani based in California, came up with the highest bid of ₹1.1 million for the shirt before the end of the auction. There was another Pakistani, Jamal Khan based in New Jersey, who donated ₹100,000 for the good cause.

I would like 2 announce the winners of auction @BladesOf_Glory got the bat for 1 million and Mr Kash Villani from California got the CT shirt for 1.1 million congrats and thank u 4 your support.Also like to thank Mr Jamal khan from new jursey who donated 10% of the highest bid. — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 6, 2020

Azhar Ali had become the first international player to score a Test triple century in a Day/Night Test when he hit an unbeaten 302 against the West Indies team in UAE in 2016. The 35-year-old was also part of the Pakistan squad which had defeated India by 180 runs in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Shahid Afridi thanks Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh, calls them 'huge pillars Of support'

Recently, Yuvraj Singh had pledged his support to the Shahid Afridi Foundation amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Yuvraj Singh had tweeted that amid such testing times, people should be looking out for each other. Shahid Afridi also expressed his gratitude to Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh for extending their support to Shahid Afridi's foundation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Afridi thanked the two Indian players and said that they are 'huge pillars of support.' He added that this bond has shown love and peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity.

