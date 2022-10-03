England men's cricket team finished their tour of Pakistan with a 4-3 T20I series victory on Sunday. Playing their first series in 17 years, England registered a 67-run win in the deciding match of the T20 series. Pakistan has only themselves to blame for loosing the series after a poor batting and fielding performance. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dropped two important catches which resulted in England posting a total of over 200 runs.

Pakistan vs England: Babar Azam receives flak for dropping two catches

The first catch dropped by Babar Azam was in the 16th over when Harry Brooks skied a delivery from Haris Rauf. Azam who was standing at mid-off failed to latch onto the catch. Not only Brooks, but Babar Azam had given a lifeline to Dawid Malan before the end of the 12th over. Fielding at extra-cover, Babar failed to take the catch resulting in Malan going on to score a half-century.

Fans trolled the Pakistani skipper brutally for his fielding disaster against England in the series decider at Lahore.

Hassan drop catch in WC semi final

Fakhar drop catch in Pak vs India

Shadab drop catch in Asia cup final

Babar drop catch in Pak vs Eng series finale

That's the friendship

Nothing else bro

😁😁😁😁#PakvsEng2022 #BabarAzam #shadab #fakhar #Shadab — Sama Hayat (@SamaSalheY) October 3, 2022

Pakistan fans after seeing Babar Azam drop that catch pic.twitter.com/oGfdq5DB1Q — ZAMAN (@thezamanx) October 2, 2022

Pakistan's sloppy effort in the field hands England a series win

Pakistan after winning the toss and choosing to field first got two wickets inside 40 runs with England openers Phil Salt (20) and Alex Hales (18) both dismissed. In the fifth over Hales was trapped leg before wicket by Mohammad Hasnain, while Salt was runout as a result of a mix-up with Dawid Malan. The wicketkeeper-batsman was turned away by Malan as he stood his ground at the striker’s end.

Ben Duckett scored a quickfire 30 off 19 balls but was run out by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan who clipped the bails after the ball bounced in front of him off Duckett’s bat. England continued to score more than 10 runs and some sloppy Pakistan's fielding benefitted them as well. Babar Azam dropped Malan and Brooks in their 20s resulting in both the batsmen putting up an unbroken partnership of 108-runs off 61 balls. Malan stayed unbeaten on 78 runs, while Brooks remained not out on 46 runs. England reached 209 for the loss of three wickets.

After losing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early, Pakistan's middle failed to put up a fight against England bowlers. Shan Masood scored his second half-century of the innings before being dismissed for 56 runs by Chris Woakes. Khushdil Shah was the second-highest scorer for the team with 27 runs. However, he was dismissed by Adil Rashid after which he faced the wrath of Pakistan fans on his way back to the pavilion. Pakistan eventually finished with 142/8 in their 20 overs. Woakes picked up 3 wickets, while David Willey picked up 2 wickets.