Pakistan Coach Misbah Ul Haq Claims ODI Whitewash Due To Lack Of 'strong Pool' Of Players

The head coach of the Pakistan cricket team Misbah Ul Haq has said that his country's 0-3 whitewash against a second-string England side is indeed a worrying sign for him as a coach.

Pakistan's full-strength side was no match for the hosts led by the stand-in-captain Ben Stokes as the visitors failed to register even a single win in the three-match ODI series. In fact, the Men In Green could not defend a stiff target of 331 in Tuesday's dead-rubber third ODI due to some poor bowling combined with sloppy fielding.

Misbah Ul Haq comments on Pakistan's ODI series whitewash

“We were satisfied that we were on the right track after doing well in the recent series but this series has unsettled us. It looks like we are standing from where we started but we have to find a way to move forward,” Misbah told a virtual press conference.

“I don’t know why the team was totally off-colour in this series and lost its momentum but it is a very worrying sign for me as head coach. How can one defend such a performance? No one can defend our performance and I think as a team we are all responsible be it the players, coaches, or support staff,” he stated.

“We just couldn’t handle the conditions in the first two matches and in the third match we had a total we should have defended but overall it is very disappointing from a bowling point of view and especially our fielding standards. We dropped simple chances,” the former Pakistan skipper added.

At the same time, Misbah was also of the opinion that, unlike their English counterparts, they do not have a luxury of a strong pool of players.

“First of all England has a great backup and the luxury of a strong pool of players we don’t have. England had choices for this series and we have limitations at certain positions especially in the middle order spaces where no one has settled down for a while,” the cricketer-turned-coach said.

England whitewash Pakistan in ODI series

Coming back to the third ODI, opener Imam-ul-Haq q scored a 73-ball 56 before being castled by spinner Matt Parkinson. Prior to his dismissal, Imam had added 92 runs for the second-wicket stand along with his skipper Babar Azam.

Babar then continued to stabilise Pakistan's innings as he led from the front and scored a brilliant century. This was his 11th ton in ODI cricket and he carried on after breaching the three-figure mark. Azam scored a stupendous 139-ball 158 before being accounted by Dawid Malan off Brydon Carse. His innings included 14 boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 113.67. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan too chipped in with a handy 74 as the Men In Green finished at 331/9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, England did lose their openers Dawid Malan and Phil Salt early but middle-order batsman James Vince anchored his team's chase with a 95-ball 102. Some important contributions in the middle from stand-in-captain Ben Stokes and Lewis Gregory played a vital role in helping the reigning 50-overs world champions get past the finish line by three wickets and two overs to spare.

By the virtue of this win, England successfully handed a 3-0 whitewash to Pakistan in the ODI series.

(With PTI Inputs)