Pakistan coach Misbah ul-Haq slams team critics, says 'I don't care about them'

Pakistan head coach Misbah ul-Haq on Tuesday said he doesn't care what critics say about him or the national team's performance. The former Pakistani skipper, during a virtual press conference, said that results are not in their hands, so what they can do is just perform well and hope for the best. Misbah also said that the management is trying a lot of new players in all three formats from their extended squads, which has been formed keeping in mind the "exceptional" COVID-19 conditions as teams nowadays are touring with more players than required in case of an emergency.

However, Misbah added that for the upcoming series against England they will pick only those players who the management thinks have a chance of playing in the ICC T20 World Cup. Misbah further praised the current Pakistan team for showing grit against South Africa and Zimbabwe, adding both series wins were "very satisfying". Misbah hailed performances of both batsmen and bowlers. He said openers Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali performed well at the top and pacer Hasan Ali did a good job with the ball.

"I don't care about them and their criticism. We can only work and try hard. The bottom line is that results are not in our hands. As the head coach, I have not thought about my future and will not start doing that now either. Due to the exceptional conditions because of Covid-19, we have been able to take extended squads and have a close look at the available talent. "But on the coming tour to England, we will only pick those players who have a chance of playing in the World T20 Cup this year," news agency PTI quoted Misbah as saying.

What do critics say?

The Pakistan team lead by Babar Azam and coached by Misbah ul-Haq has faced a lot of criticism in the recent past, mostly because of the team's selection criteria. Several former Pakistani greats have come out in the open to slam the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its selection committee. Mohammad Amir, who took retirement from international cricket last year due to pressure from the management, has said that the Pakistan team's selection criteria are "flawed" as they introduce cricketers with "technical deficiencies" to the highest level and then expect them to perform rather than monitoring them in domestic cricket for some time before handing the national cap.

