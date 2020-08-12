Pakistan Unlikely To Bounce Back After Poor Weather Forecast In Southampton

England is all set to lock horns with Pakistan in the 2nd Test match of the three-match Test series, which will be played at The Ages Bowl in Southampton on Thursday, August 13 to August 17. After winning the first Test match in Manchester by 3 wickets, England will be looking to win the series by winning the 2nd Test match in Southampton.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be looking to fight back and keep the series alive after losing the 1st Test from a winning position. However, Pakistan's chance of making a comeback could take a hit as the weather could play a huge role in the outcome of the match as well as the series.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Rain could play spoilsport in 2nd Test

According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, rain is likely to play spoilsport during the second Test between England and Pakistan that is scheduled to begin on Thursday (August 13) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While quoting BBC’s weather report, the publication claimed that a warm yet wet week is expected in the region with temperatures as high as 25 degrees along with intermittent rain forecasts for all five days of the second Test.

The report further states that rain is expected to arrive with a yellow weather warning in place for the first day of the second Test, which could result in delays that could impact the match to a significant degree. As the match progresses, light rain is expected until Monday while Saturday is expected to be clear.

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

Coming to the ENG vs PAK live streaming, the match will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs PAK live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Twitter pages as well. ENG vs PAK live scores can also be found on FanCode.

Recap of the England vs Pakistan 2020 1st Test match

The England vs Pakistan 2020 1st Test saw Pakistan winning the toss and opting to bat first. Riding on the back of a fine century by opener Shan Masood (159 runs) and a half-century by Babar Azam (69 runs), Pakistan posted 326 runs on the board. For England, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer picked up 3 wickets apiece.

England, in reply, were struggling at 62-4 before a fine half-century by Ollie Pope (62) and a valuable contribution from Stuart Broad in the end (29*) helped England finish their 1st innings at 219 all out. In the second innings, Pakistan was bundled out for 169 runs with Stuart Broad picking up 3 wickets yet again as England were set a target of 277 runs.

While chasing the target, the hosts slumped to 117 for 5 but a 139-run stand between wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (75) and all-rounder Chris Woakes (84*) helped England reach the target with three wickets to spare. Yasir Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, picking up 4 wickets in second innings.

(COVER IMAGE: PAKISTAN CRICKET / TWITTER)