Pakistan Concerned For Players Over Majority Indian Team Ownership In Overseas T20 Leagues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly worried about the increasing Indian investment in international T20 tournaments across the world. IPL owners recently acquired the majority of the participating teams in the UAE's newly-formed T20 league as well as all six franchises in South Africa's new domestic competition, SA20. According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB is concerned about the Indian investment in these leagues since the board believes that it may limit its players' opportunities to play and earn money abroad.

Here's why PCB is worried

According to the report, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja recently conveyed his worry to his colleagues on other boards, saying he was concerned Pakistani players might be denied the opportunity to compete in other leagues around the world.

Not a single Pakistani player was listed in the auction for the inaugural SA20 competition, while only one Pakistani player has been sold in the UAE's ILT20. Azam Khan is the only Pakistani player to receive a contract in the UAE league, which has five out of six teams owned by IPL franchises. The team that bought Azam is the American-owned Desert Vipers.

Moeen Ali on Pakistani players' snub from T20 leagues

Talking about the loss of opportunities for Pakistan cricketers due to growing Indian investments in international T20 leagues, England's white-ball star Moeen Ali said he feels for them because they are probably missing out on a lot of money despite being such good players. Moeen added that it's sad because they would only add to the standard of cricket in those leagues.

"I feel for them. They're probably missing out financially on a lot of money because they're such good players. It's obviously political and all that sort of stuff - it's not black and white, a lot of the time. It's sad because they're such good players and they'd only add to the standard of cricket," Moeen Ali was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Indian Premier League (IPL), which has become one of the most lucrative sports properties in the world, has not featured any Pakistani player since the inaugural edition in 2008. Pakistani players are barred from taking part in the cash-rich competition due to political tensions between the governments of India and Pakistan. Pakistani players were banned after the terrorist attack in Mumbai in 2008, which was carried out with the help of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

Image: AP

