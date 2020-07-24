Pakistan Confident Of Getting Overseas Players In First-class, Domestic Cricket: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has expressed his interest in including one or two overseas players as part of its domestic games. The decision to include overseas players has been touted as a way to improve the quality of domestic cricket in Pakistan. While Pakistan is confident of inculcating the reform, if implemented it would represent a significant milestone in the history of domestic cricket in Pakistan. Currently, Australia and England are some of the countries which allow international players to play a part in its domestic league circuits.

PCB chairman suggests a radical move to help domestic cricket in Pakistan

Speaking on a podcast with Peter Oborne and Richard Heller, Ehsan Mani suggested that the PCB plans to encourage one or two overseas players to come and play in their first-class matches. The PCB chairman explained that this move would be great for Pakistani players as it would allow them to play with international players. Discussing the Pakistan Cricket Board’s plan to raise the level of domestic cricket in the country, Ehsan Mani revealed that they are working on making their domestic cricket competitive so that international players take an interest and are keen to come to Pakistan.

"I want to see foreign cricketers play in Pakistan's first-class cricket" : Ehsan Mani

Ehsan Mani also discussed the problems in Pakistan’s domestic cricket

The PCB Chairman also admitted on the podcast that Pakistan’s domestic cricket was suffering from problems, which he went onto discuss later. Ehsan Mani explained how cricketers in Pakistan who were playing first-class cricket later played Grade-II cricket for the regions. The PCB chairman conceded that this practice was blocking the pathway for youngsters, who came through Grade-II cricket into the first-class game.

Ehsan Mani "I have let it be known to the BCCI, that we are always there to play, but we are not going to be running after them. It is their call, when they are ready to play, we will be willing to play"

Ehsan Mani then revealed how looking at the averages and first-innings scores of teams playing in the first-class matches in Pakistan made him realise that the domestic cricket system in Pakistan was totally whopped. He conceded that Pakistan was doing worse even than Zimbabwe in this metric. While concluding, the PCB chairman said that Pakistan will be looking to have quality and quantity without cutting back on the opportunities for the youngsters to play cricket in Pakistan in the future.

If Pakistan actually manages to implement this rule, it will be interesting to see if international players come to Pakistan. In the past players such as Marnus Labuschagne and Cheteshwar Pujara have benefitted from playing domestic circuit in other countries. Pakistan’s international team, on the other hand, will be next seen in action during the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will involve 3 tests and 3 T20Is and will begin from August 5.

Ehsan Mani is said to have travelled to England with his wife on 'extravagant allowances' according to multiple reports in Pakistan to watch the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. Mani is said to have been recommended to be the chairman of the board by its patron-in-chief and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Image Courtesy: twitter/therealpcb