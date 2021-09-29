Last Updated:

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan Resigns Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday confirmed that Wasim Khan has submitted his resignation and has decided to step down as PCB's Chief Executive Officer

Vishal Tiwari
Image: PakistanCricket/Twitter


The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday confirmed that Wasim Khan has submitted his resignation and has decided to step down as PCB's Chief Executive. Khan's resignation has come weeks after former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja took over as Chairman of the PCB. His term was set to expire in February 2022. The PCB said in a statement posted a few hours earlier that the Board of Governors (BoG) will convene later today to discuss the issue.

In the last few weeks, Pakistan cricket has taken a number of knocks. New Zealand and England withdrew unilaterally from their planned series against Pakistan, citing security concerns and upheaval in the region. Prior to it, Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis, the head coach and bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team had resigned due to personal reasons. If rumours are to be believed, the coaches' decision to resign is tied to the promotion of Ramiz to the highest position in Pakistan's cricketing circuit.

Wasim Khan's career 

As far as Khan is concerned, the 50-year-old former domestic cricketer was appointed as the managing director of PCB in 2018. Khan is a British citizen who has played over 50 first-class matches for Warwickshire, Sussex, and Derbyshire between 1992 to 2002. Khan has 2,835 runs in 58 County matches, which he scored at an average of 30.15. The former Warwickshire cricketer also has five centuries and 17 half-centuries to his name, with the highest score of 181 runs. 

Khan gained his initial experience as a cricket administrator while serving in the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in various capacities. Before joining the Pakistan Cricket Board, Khan had also served as Chief Executive of Leicestershire County Cricket Club since 2014. Khan moved to Pakistan in February 2019 to assume his charge as PCB's new Chief Executive. 

In 2020, Khan opened up about the criticism he had to face in Pakistan upon his appointment as PCB CEO. Khan revealed how people inside PCB constantly reminded him about his foreign nationality and how he is not Pakistani enough for the job. Khan was also mocked over his accent and his English upbringing. 

Image: PakistanCricket/Twitter

