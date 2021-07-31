Pakistan Cricket Board Whines It'll Complain To ICC As BCCI Blocks Its Sham PoK League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday threatened the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that it would approach the ICC after former South Africa's cricketer Herschelle Gibbs accused India's Cricket board of threatening him against participating in a sham cricket league Pakistan has planned in PoK. Gibbs, 47, took to his Twitter handle and accused the BCCI of threatening him in an effort to dissuade him from participating in Pakistan's inaugural 'Kashmir Premier League (KPL)'.

PCB threatens BCCI over Kashmir Premier League

Following Gibbs' claim, the PCB in its official release further accused the BCCI of calling multiple ICC Members and forcing them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL). Claiming that the BCCI has 'breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game', the PCB called the Kashmir Premier League its internal matter.

“The PCB considers that the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC Members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the Kashmir Premier League, further threatening they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work. Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the Spirit of Cricket and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored," said the PCB as per the official release.

“The PCB will raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter,” added PCB. Interestingly, the PCB remained totally mum on the reports that the PSL franchises had written to them expressing displeasure over holding another league - the Kashmir Premier League - in the same country.

PSL Franchises Miffed With PCB Over Kashmir Premier League

Earlier, a report of Cricket Pakistan suggested that PSL teams have written an email to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani to lodge a formal protest and have also requested him to look into the matter closely. Before the start of the country's premier T20 tournament in 2016, the PCB had allegedly promised the PSL franchises that no other T20 league would be allowed in Pakistan. Reportedly, the franchises were concerned that the KPL will become known as a "mini PSL," which will have a negative impact on its sponsorship contracts.

Pak's 'Kashmir Premier League' sham

Pakistan's sham 'Kashmir Premier League', the first edition of which will be played between five teams representing cities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and one team representing "overseas" Kashmiris, was announced in December 2020. Shahid Afridi has been named the captain of Rawalakot Hawks, confirming the league's geopolitical mischief quotient. The other teams in the franchise tournament will be represented by international Pakistani cricketers such as Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Hafeez, and Fakhar Zaman. All matches in the competition are scheduled to be played between August 6 and August 16 in Muzaffarabad Stadium in PoK, while other former international players like Tillakaratne Dilshan and Monty Panesar have also been roped in.

