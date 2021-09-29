Pakistan Cricket In Doldrums Till Next Year At Least? ECB's Statement Certainly Hints So

More than a week after cancelling the England team's tour to Pakistan, England Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Ian Watmore issued a diplomatically-worded message to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Pakistan vs England Cricket series was cancelled shortly after New Zealand called off their tour due to security concerns. ECB had issued a statement then, stating the safety of their players and staff was of their utmost concern.

ECB chairman attempts conciliation with Pakistan board

The ECB chairman Ian Watmore issued an apology via the Daily Telegraph where he said, "We need to rebuild our relationship with Pakitan and will refocus on going there in 2022. This wasn't the right time. Obviously, we're extremely grateful to Pakistan for coming here last year, and we will do everything we can to deliver the scheduled tour next year." However, what also becomes apparent that not just this series but countries are unwilling to commit to travelling to Pakistan even next year.

Netizens comment on ECB chairman's apology

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akthar was unimpressed by the ECB chairman's apology as he wrote:

In response, several netizens trolled Akthar and Pakistan for not taking security threats seriously and cited that ECB's chairman was diplomatic in his response rather than considerate. For example, one fan wrote that this is a 'sugar-coated reply,' suggesting that Watmore was issuing an apology out of necessity instead of feeling bad for Pakistan.

The user added that the 'Five Eyes' report would have made it impossible for any team to compete against Pakistan considering the security concerns in the country. 'Five Eyes' is an intelligence alliance of New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the US and the UK. According to ANI, the report stated that the phone call between New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Pakistan PM Imran Khan was prompted by the security threat cited in the report.

