Pakistan Cricket Players, Officials Strangely Told By Board To Pay For Major COVID-19 Test

Cricketing action is set to resume in Pakistan after several months as the country gears up for its domestic season. All cricketing activities at home were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the situation improving gradually in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have decided to go ahead with the resumption of domestic cricket in the country.

PCB asks domestic players and officials to pay for their COVID-19 tests

The PCB is ensuring that they take all the safety measures possible before they go ahead with the commencement of the National T20 Cup. The PCB has made it mandatory for all the players, officials and other stakeholders to get themselves tested twice for the COVID-19 before they enter the bio-secure bubble. The National T20 Cup is Pakistan's leading domestic T20 tournament, which is set to kick off on September 30.

Furthermore, the PCB has asked all the 240 players and official to pay for their initial coronavirus tests. According to PTI, a PCB source said that the players, officials and stakeholders have to pay for themselves for the first Test. However, the Pakistan board will be paying for the second round of tests. The Ehsan Mani-led board has not stipulated any laboratory or hospitals from where the test has to be conducted.

Notably, the PCB had paid for the COVID-19 tests of the Pakistan team that toured England for a three-match Test series and as many T20Is. A total of 42 members were in the Pakistan contingent. However, when it comes to domestic cricket, the Pakistan board snubbing the well-being of their own players, could come as a surprise to many. On the other hand, the BCCI is spending approximately ₹10 crore on getting the players tested for coronavirus throughout the IPL 2020, which is set to start on September 19 in the UAE.

The National T20 Cup, which is slated to commence on September 30, will be played at the Multan and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadiums. The first round matches of the National T20 Cup will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi will host the second round and knockout matches (semi-finals and final). Central Punjab and Southern Punjab are set to lock horns with each other in the opening match of the National T20 Cup.

Mohammad Hafeez turns down central contract offered by PCB

The PCB decided to offer the Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez a central contract. However, Mohammad Hafeez turned down PCB's offer, following which he will be awarded a retainer contract only. Mohammad Hafeez chose not to take up the contract offered by the PCB of over PKR 100,000 (₹44,372) in monthly salary and will now only get match fees and daily allowance for the matches.

According to some reports, Mohammad Hafeez turned down the offer in order to accommodate a younger cricketer. However, it is also a possibility that Hafeez might want to become a free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world, without having to obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PCB for the same. Adding to that, the PCB's recent spat with Hafeez over his coronavirus test results and the cricketer breaking quarantine rules in England, might have hampered relations between the two parties despite his recent performances.

IMAGE COURTESY: PCB