Pakistan Cricket Selectors Exposed; Junaid Khan Says Relationships First, Then Performance

Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan has alleged that players in the country only get selected for the national team if they enjoy a good relationship with coaches and captains. The former Pakistan international, who has played 120 matches for his nation, told Cricket Pakistan that he was performing consistently before his exclusion from the national team. The 31-year-old said that no one raised their voice because he didn't belong to a big city like Lahore or Karachi. Khan said that despite his consistent performances with the ball, he was ignored by the selectors because of the likes and dislikes of a few.

Junaid Khan made the statement when asked about Shaheen Shah Afridi's workload management. Khan said that Shaheen Afridi doesn't want to take a rest because he probably doesn't want to lose his place to some youngster. Khan said that in Pakistan, players who have been performing consistently for the team gets dropped if he fails to do well in a couple of games, adding "that must be the reason why Afridi probably doesn't want to take a break despite hectic schedule in the past year or so".

'Want to play for Pakistan'

Khan indicated that in Pakistan, players need to be in the good books of coaches and captains to get selected for the national team. Khan said he is working on his fitness and skills to make a comeback for Pakistan, adding "even if you are 35-36 you can still make a comeback if you are in good books of selectors". Khan said that he wants to make a comeback for Pakistan in the future, for which he has declined many lucrative offers from across the world. Khan said that he was offered a role in the United States, where he could have made more money than what he used to make during his peak form, adding "but I rejected it because I want to represent Pakistan again".

Khan made his international debut in April 2011 against West Indies in ODI cricket. He went on to play 76 more matches for his country in the 50-over format. Khan has also played 22 Tests and 9 T20Is for Pakistan. Khan was first selected in Pakistan's national team for the 2011 World Cup after ace pacer Sohail Tanvir got injured and was ruled out of the tournament. Khan was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2017 Champions Trophy after fellow teammate Hasan Ali.

(Image Credit: AP)

