Pakistan Cricket Stadium Converted Into Vegetable Farm To Grow Pumpkins & Chillies; WATCH

As per the report, the stadium comes under the jurisdiction of the Khanewal district administration, who had supposedly spent crores to build the ground.

The standard of cricket in Pakistan has dropped significantly in recent years, with the country, which was once regarded as one of the game's highly-rated ambassadors, now struggling to get even the basics right. Why has Pakistani cricket suddenly become a topic of discussion? It's all due to a video of a cricket stadium that has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the Khanewal Stadium in Pakistan's Punjab province, which has shockingly been converted into a pumpkin and chilli farm.

According to ARY News, the Khanewal stadium was supposed to conduct domestic matches in the Punjab province. The stadium was built keeping in mind the development of the sport in Pakistan at the grassroots level. The stadium was equipped with high-class facilities, including a practice area and pavilion. However, the ground has been taken over by farmers, who are now growing vegetables such as pumpkins, chilli, etc at the stadium. As per the report, the stadium comes under the jurisdiction of the Khanewal district administration, who had supposedly spent crores of rupees to build the ground. 

The video of the stadium has surfaced just as Pakistan prepares to resume full-fledged international cricket in the country. In September, New Zealand will tour Pakistan for a white-ball series, followed by England and Australia in October and February respectively. International cricket in Pakistan had come to a standstill after a group of terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009. The country's cricket board would like to see only positive news get out now that top teams are willing to tour Pakistan after an 11-year hiatus, thus this footage of Khanewal Stadium would sting administrators.

As far as the Pakistan national team is concerned, the Babar Azam-led side is currently in the West Indies for a two-match Test series. West Indies beat Pakistan by 1 wicket in a thrilling first Test match on August 15. The second Test match between the two sides will start on August 20. 

