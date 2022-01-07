Pakistan Cricketer Thanks MS Dhoni For 'goodwill' Gesture; 'Still Winning Hearts'

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has thanked legendary Indian captain, MS Dhoni, for gifting him his special number 7 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shirt, presumably after a decent performance against at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rauf's wicket of Hardik Pandya helped Pakistan defeat India for the first time in a World Cup tournament as they won the match by 10 wickets, with 13 balls to spare.

Haris Rauf thanks MS Dhoni for gifting his shirt

On receiving the iconic number 7 shirt from MS Dhoni, Haris Rauf took to his social media account to thank Captain Cool for honouring him. The Pakistani pacer wrote that he was 'still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures.' The 28-year old ended the Tweet by thanking the CSK skipper for the support, as he went on to post photos of the signed jersey.

The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support. pic.twitter.com/XYpSNKj2Ia — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) January 7, 2022

Rauf is currently in Australia, where he is competing for the Melbourne Stars in the 2021/22 edition of the KFC Big Bash League (BBL). The Pakistani pacer was also one of the stars in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the UAE as he helped his national side reach the semi-finals of the competition. The 28-year old ended the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan. He picked up seven wickets, which was just one wicket behind spinner Shadab Khan.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was last seen as Team India's mentor at the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue were eliminated in the Super 12 stage after they suffered defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their opening two matches. Against India, Rauf picked up the wicket of all-rounder Hardik Pandya to prevent the Virat Kohli-led side to finish the innings on a high. Having inflicted their first-ever World Cup defeat on India, Pakistan reached the semi-finals without losing a single game in the group stages, only to lose to eventual champions Australia in the semi-finals.

Despite turning 40-years old this past July, Dhoni will once again be seen donning the colours of CSK next season, having been retained by the franchise for a staggering Rs 12 crores.

(Image: PTI)