Pakistan's Ex-batsman Basit Ali Dares Ex-PCB CEO To Prove 1994 Match-fixing Accusations

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has refuted all the allegations of match fixing, which were made by the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Arif Abbasi. The former PCB CEO had made huge claims saying that Basit Ali had pleaded guilty of being involved in match-fixing during the 1994 Sri Lanka tour in front of the former team manager Intikhab Alam.

Basit Ali was a regular part of Pakistan team in the mid-90s. Basit Ali had also smashed the then second-fastest ODI century off 67 balls against West Indies. Basit Ali went on to play 19 Tests and 50 ODIs in which he amassed more than 2,000 runs across all the formats. However, the right-hander didn’t get enough opportunities to stamp his authority before hanging his boots from international cricket.

Basit Ali denies match fixing allegations, asks to be hanged to death if found guilty

Now, Basit Ali has clarified his side of the story and denied all the allegations made by Arif Abbasi of him being involved in match-fixing back in 1994 in a recently released video. Basit Ali said that he got a phone call from Intikhab Alam, the then Pakistani team manager, who clearly told him that his name is just being dragged in this controversy and has nothing to do with what is going on in the media.

Basit Ali even went on to say that if the former Pakistan Cricket Board CEO can prove him guilty of match fixing in any of the courts across the world, then he is ready to get hanged till death. Previously, Arif had also claimed that the former team manager told him Basit Ali had accepted that he was involved in match-fixing on a tour to Sri Lanka in 1994 and pleaded him for forgiveness. On that tour, Pakistan won the three-match Test series against the Lankans by 2-0. They also managed to grab the ODI series by a 4-1 margin.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER