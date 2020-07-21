Pakistan's Glamorous Fast Bowler Kainat Imtiaz Gets Engaged At The Age Of 28

Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz surprised her fans on Saturday by announcing her engagement on social media. The right-arm pacer took to Instagram where she revealed that she had finally said yes and was ready to start another innings of her life. Kainat Imtiaz is immensely active on social media as she keeps sharing posts for her fans.

Kainat Imtiaz marriage: Pakistan pacer announces engagement on Twitter

Kainat Imtiaz has nearly 87,000 followers on Twitter while on Instagram she has over 65,000 followers. Kainat Imtiaz shared a photo of her fiance putting a ring on her finger by going down on one knee as she wrote, “Finally I said YES! Ring 17th July 2020 Engaged, Allhumdullilah,” As soon as Kainat Imtiaz shared the post, fans and her teammates started flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Kainat Imtiaz had made her international debut for Pakistan against South Africa in a T20I game played in Potchefstroom in 2010. She maded her ODI debut for Pakistan a year later against Bangladesh in Fatullah. Kainat Imtiaz has managed to bag nine wickets in 11 ODIs while she has grabbed six wickets in 12 T20Is.

Kainat Imtiaz hasn't featured regularly for the Pakistan team. She last played for Pakistan against Bangladesh in October last year. The series was played in Pakistan. Kainat wasn't a part of the T20 World Cup squad, where Pakistan only managed one win. However, Kainat was a part of the team for the 50-over World Cup played in England three years ago where she picked up three wickets in four matches. The Pakistan team had a torrid time as they lost all the seven matches to crash out from the league stage.

Kainat will be eyeing to make a comeback in the national team whenever cricket resumes. There has been no cricket in Pakistan since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the Pakistan men's team is in UK right now for their upcoming tour of England. They have resumed training and are set to compete next month in three Tests and as many T20Is.

Azhar Ali will lead the Test team in three matches while Babar Azam will do the captaincy in the T20Is. However, prior to that, Babar Azam's batting prowess will hold the key for Pakistan to succeed in the England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: KAINAT IMTIAZ INSTAGRAM