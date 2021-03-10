'Pakistan Has More Talent Than India': Razzaq Makes Sensational Claim, Forgets Sachin & Co

Days after Pakistan PM Imran Khan labelled India as one of the best teams in the world currently, former cricketer Abdul Razzaq has come forth to differ with the 1992 World Cup-winning captain as he compared cricketers from both countries. Known for his sensational comments, Razzaq hogged the limelight once again as he opined that Pakistan has more talent than India.

Maintaining that cricketers from both the countries cannot be compared, the former all-rounder listed Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamam ul Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad and others to buttress his claim. However, the former Pakistani all-rounder seemed to have forgotten the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and many others. To date, Pakistan has managed to win only one ICC event against India - the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Pertinently, while India has won three World Cups including one in the shortest format, Pakistan has managed to bag only one under Imran Khan in 1992.

'If you look at our history..'

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, when Abdul Razzaq was asked to compare India skipper Virat Kohli and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam, he said, "Firstly, we should not say such a thing [compare Virat Kohli with Babar Azam]. You can’t compare Indian players with Pakistan players because Pakistan has more talent. If you look at our history, we have so many great players with who we can draw comparisons with like Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamam ul Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Ijaz Ahmed."

"Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are completely different players. If we want to compare the two, then it’s important to hold matches between Pakistan and India and then judge who is a better player. Virat Kohli is a good player and he has performed well against Pakistan. I have nothing against him but if Indians don’t compare their players with Pakistan, then we shouldn’t do that as well," he added.

Earlier, Abdul Razzaq had called India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a 'baby bowler' and claimed that if they played during the same era, he could've smashed the Indian pacer. The former Pakistani all-rounder had then received severe flak across platforms and was heavily trolled.

India becoming a top team: Pak PM

Terming India as the 'top team' in the world right now, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan compared the two neighbouring cricket nations as he highlighted where the Men in Green lacked in today's world. Pointing out at the 'non-productive cricket structure,' Imran Khan exuded confidence in Pakistan to jump up the ranks in world cricket with a bit of structuring and polishing talent.

Imran Khan, who is a former cricketer himself, also is the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board and nominates the chairman of the national cricket board. Claiming that there is more 'talent' in Pakistan than in India, the Pakistan Prime Minister said that with the provincial cricket structure in place now in the country, results will come through in two to three years' time. Khan was referring to the new domestic structure introduced recently in 2019 with the aim to simplify the otherwise complicated circuit and hone young talent.

