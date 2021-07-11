Pakistan Humiliated Yet Again As Third-string England Side Wins 2nd ODI To Seal Series

England has sealed the three-match ODI series with a second consecutive win against Pakistan on Saturday. The third-string England side beat the Babar Azam-led Men in Green by a whopping 52 runs despite everything working in Pakistan's favour. The game displayed England's current depth in the white-ball format as a newly-assembled team, of which five players were debutants in the last match, convincingly defeated a world-class Pakistan side. England had to gather a new lot of players after its main ODI squad led by Eoin Morgan returned seven COVID-19 positive results post the Sri Lanka series.

15 of the current squad in isolation. Buttler and Archer injured. What @benstokes38 and the team have achieved is incredible 🙌🏻 Looking forward to watching the next game! — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 10, 2021

England appointed Ben Stokes as captain of the new-look side and asked him to lead the team in the white-ball series against Pakistan. The newly brought players did not disappoint the selectors and managed to beat one of the world's top ODI teams, which also has the world's No. 1 ODI batsman. England had beaten Pakistan in the first ODI by 9 wickets after the Babar Azam-led side suffered a batting collapse and was bowled out for just 141 runs, courtesy of debutant Saqib Mahmood, who picked 4 wickets in the match.

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

As far as the second ODI is concerned, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first with Ben Stokes also wanting to do the same had the coin flipped in his favour. Veteran pacer Hasan Ali provided Pakistan with an early breakthrough as he dismissed Dawid Malan for a duck. Shaheen Shah Afridi joined the party and bowled out Zak Crawley in the 5th over. Peter Salt and James Vince were looking good in the middle as they forged an important partnership between overs 11-20. However, the duo was dismissed by Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan for 60 and 56 runs respectively.

England skipper Ben Stokes scored a crucial 22 runs off 26 balls before being bowled out by Hasan Ali. The Pakistani pacer went on to pick three more wickets to take a five-wicket haul at the iconic Lord's stadium. England was reeling at 161/7 and was nearing a Pakistan-like collapse when all-rounder Lewis Gregory took charge and helped the team cross the 200-run mark with an important partnership with lower-order batsman Brydon Carse. Gregory scored 40 off 47 balls, while Carse hit 31 off 41 balls.

In the end, England posted a total of 247 runs in 45.2 overs. Lewis Gregory proved to be crucial with the ball as well as he dismissed Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq for just 1 run. Saqib Mahmood came in and dismissed Babar Azam yet again after the Pakistan skipper scored a quick 19 off 15 balls. Saud Shakeel was the only Pakistani batsman who managed to cross the 50-run mark in the innings as he hit 56 off 77 balls when the rest of the squad was falling apart like a pack of cards. Shakeel received some help from Sohaib Maqsood and Shadab Khan. After Shakeel was dismissed in the 40th over, the game was finished for Pakistan as it still needed 50 odd runs to win the match with just 1 wicket remaining.

(Image Credit: AP)

