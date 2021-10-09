Pakistan Includes Shoaib Malik In T20 World Cup Squad As PCB Succumbs To Akhtar's Pressure

With few days to go for the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that all-rounder Shoaib Malik will replace Sohaib Maqsood for the upcoming ICC marquee tournament. As per the official release, Sohaib Maqsood has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 due to a lower back injury and as a result, Shoaib Malik has been named as his replacement. It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB on Friday announced three more changes in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad.

“Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he’ll fully recover to be available for future assignments. In his place and following discussions with the team management, we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side. I am sure Shoaib’s (Malik) experience will be handy for the entire squad," said PCB chief selector Muhammad Wasim in the official release.

Shoaib Akhtar's demand to include Shoaib Malik into Pakistan's T20 squad

The PCB faced severe criticism after it initially announced Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad from former Pakistani players and fans for not including experienced players for the T20 World Cup. PCB on Friday announced that Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain, respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travel reserve, swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

Following PCB's announcement, Pakistan's former speedster Shoaib Akhtar shared his video on his Twitter handle and asked the cricket board to include Shoaib Malik in the squad.

"My prediction will be proved right (Pakistan will win T20 World Cup) if Shoaib Malik will be included. From the last month, I was saying that four changes will be done in Pakistan T20 World Up Squad. Shoaib Malik, Shahnawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman and Sharjeel Khan. If Sharjeel would have been selected then Pakistan could have win the T20 World Cup," said Akhtar in a video shared by him on Twitter.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad

Pakistan Team for T20 World Cup — Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Malik

Traveling reserves — Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

(Image: @imshoaibakhtar/Instagram/AP)