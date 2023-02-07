The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday handed a two-year ban on its international cricketer Asif Afridi after the latter pleaded guilty to violating PCB's Anti-Corruption Code for Participants. According to a statement issued by the PCB, Afridi breached Article 2.4.4 and Article 2.4.10 of the Anti-Corruption Code. While imposing the ban, PCB chairman Najam Sethi said that the board has a zero-tolerance approach towards such offences and hence it handles such matters robustly to send out strong messages to all cricketers.

“It gives the PCB no joy to suspend an international cricketer for two years, but we have a zero-tolerance approach towards such offences. As the game’s governing body, we need to make examples, handle such matters robustly and send out strong messages to all cricketers," PCB chairman Najam Sethi said in the statement.

“It is bitter fact that corruption poses a threat to our sport as selfish corrupters lure cricketers in different ways and methods. That’s precisely why the PCB has been investing heavily on player education so that they remain vigilant and can help the PCB eradicate this menace by reporting approaches and if, despite all our best efforts to create awareness, a player falls victim to his greed, then the PCB has no sympathy," he added.

Although Afridi has not played even a single match for Pakistan, he was named in the national squad for the ODI and T20I series against Australia in March 2022. Afridi, however, has played first-class cricket for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has represented PSL champions Multan Sultans in Pakistan's domestic T20 league. He was the leading wicket-taker for FATA for two consecutive seasons of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

What are Articles 2.4.4 and 2.4.10?

The PCB has a strict Anti-Corruption Code in place to protect the integrity of the game. Article 2.4.4 of the code requires any player to disclose to the PCB Security and Anti-Corruption Department any incident, method, or approach that may constitute corruption. Similarly, Article 2.4.10 forbids any player from soliciting, inducing, enticing, persuading, encouraging, or otherwise facilitating any other participant in breaching the aforementioned article.

These articles are in place to create a safe and fair environment, where the game of cricket can flourish and the public can trust that their favourite sport is free from corruption and other nefarious activities. The PCB has made it clear that it will not tolerate any form of corruption and that it will take swift and decisive action against anyone found guilty of such activities.

Image: AP