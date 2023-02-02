Pakistan Legend Rips Into PCB For Bizarre Move; 'What’s This? It's An International Team'

Former Pakistan bowler Danish Kaneria has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over reports that the cricket body is looking to appoint Mickey Arthur as an online coach. Kaneria said that the decisions are made by the PCB to make the world laugh at Pakistan cricket. Kaneria further stated that it is beyond his thoughts to see an online coach for the Pakistan cricket team.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Kaneria said that Pakistan players don't even listen to a coach so, why would they listen to someone who is sitting thousands of miles away from them and is giving instructions via a laptop? Kaneria went on to ask the PCB if there is a lack of coaches in Pakistan or around the world that the body is bent on appointing Arthur, who is already coaching the County side, Derbyshire.

"Laptop coaching is beyond my thoughts. What’s this? This is an international team. Micky Arthur’s contract is with Derbyshire. Do you have a lack of coaches in Pakistan or around the world. If there is a coach, no one listens to him. Why will they listen to an online coach? The decisions are made to make the world laugh. We are already struggling. We can’t win in our home series and now online coaching," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

According to media reports, Arthur will work with the Pakistan senior men's team via video conferencing and will join the side in person for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India. Meanwhile, Arthur will continue his job as a full-time coach of Derbyshire. Arthur's assistant will look after the Pakistan team on the ground for the majority of the time since the former will be busy coaching Derbyshire.

Arthur's previous stint with Pakistan team

After Arthur's contract with the Pakistan team expired in 2019, his term was not renewed by the PCB. It was under Arthur's coaching that the Pakistan team made significant improvements to their game. Pakistan defeated India in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and went on to win the triangular series involving Zimbabwe and Australia. Pakistan also won a record 11 consecutive T20I series under Arthur.

