Pakistan Legend Saeed Ajmal Recalls Funny Interaction With Sachin Tendulkar On Field

Former Pakistan bowler Saeed Ajmal recently recalled an interaction with legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, which he had while playing a charity match for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2014. Ajmal, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, said during the match against the Rest of the World XI, Sachin came running and asked him to bowl easy so the game could last longer. Ajmal, who picked up 4 wickets in the first 12 overs of the match, said Sachin wanted him to bowl easy so the game could last longer and more funds could be collected for charity.

"Saeed bhai, you are not supposed to play this match too seriously. This is a charity match," Ajmal quoted Sachin as saying. Ajmal said when Sachin tried to explain to him why the game must last till the evening, he told the Indian batsman, "I was just bowling well to play in a positive way". Ajmal further added that Sachin told him to just enjoy the match and have fun because more funds had to be collected. Ajmal perhaps paid slightly more attention to Sachin's request than he needed to as Yuvraj Singh from ROW XI smashed a century to help his side post a total of 293 runs after losing a couple of wickets early.

The bicentenary celebration

However, the Sachin Tendulkar-led MCC chased down the target with ease as Australian opener Aaron Finch scored a whopping 181 off just 145 balls to finish the game under 46 overs. Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara scored 44 and 23 runs respectively, while Shivnarine Chanderpaul remained not-out at 37. ROW XI played seven bowlers in the game, and all, except for Paul Collingwood and Muttiah Muralitharan, failed to take wickets. Finch was adjudged the player of the match for his unbeaten 181.

The match was played between the Marylebone Cricket Club and the Rest of the World to mark the 200th year of the famous Lord's cricket ground, which is the home ground of MCC and is considered the symbolic home of cricket. ROW XI was captained by retired Australian spin legend Shane Warne.

(Image Credit: AP/SachinTendulkar/Insta)

