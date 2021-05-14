Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas hails Virat Kohli, Babar Azam as world's top batsmen

Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas, who was popularly known as 'Bradman of Asia', has hailed Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Babar Azam as the top two batsmen in the world at the moment. Abbas, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, said that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are the only batsmen whose styles are being copied. He said there are other good batsmen as well, but these two are exceptional. While Virat Kohli has become one of the veterans of the game with several records to his name, Babar still has a long way to go in his career.

"The best batsmen in the world at the moment I believe is the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, there is no doubt in it. And then comes our hero Babar Azam, may God keep him in good health and bless him with good performances. There are many more batsmen who are extremely good. However, these two are the only batsmen in the world, whose batting styles are being copied. I have seen many batsmen in the Indian Premier League (IPL), I have watched a couple of games, playing the cut shot through slips and gully. Such shots have become very common as so many batsmen are playing them now," Abbas said in the interview.

Babar overtakes Virat in ODI rankings

Interestingly, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are the only two batsmen in the world to feature in the top 10 of ICC batting rankings in all three formats of the game. Babar recently ended Virat Kohli's 41-month reign to become the world's number 1 ODI batsman. Babar's performance in the ODI series against South Africa helped him dethrone the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli as the world's number one ODI batsman. Babar became just the fourth Pakistani batsman to hold the position after Zaheer Abbas (1988-84), Javed Miandad (1988-89), and Mohammad Yousuf (2003).

On Monday, Babar even won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award as he became the first non-Indian player in the men's category to win the accolade since its inception in January this year.

Image Credit: AP/PTI/Twitter/AamirFarooque